Farah Khan gives a peek into her ‘favourite things’ on Sunday: Tea, toasted bread, butter

Mumbai: Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan offered a glimpse into her ‘favourite things’ on Sunday, revealing her love for tea and bread butter toast.

Farah was last seen as the judge of the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11′ alongside Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi.

Taking to Instagram stories, the director of ‘Main Hoon Na’, shared a yummy peek into her Sunday breakfast.

The snap showcased a plate adorned with bread butter toast accompanied by a steaming cup of tea.

She captioned it as: “Sunday #myfavouritethings.”

Farah is known for choreographing over 100 songs in more than 80 films. Additionally, she has directed acclaimed movies such as ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Tees Maar Khan’, and ‘Happy New Year’.

She is married to filmmaker and film editor Shirish Kunder, and the couple shares three children — one son and two daughters.

Also Read: Farah Khan Reveals She Once Had A Crush On Chunky Panday