Odia Dr. Rohan Biswal from Bhubaneswar shines at Indian Idol 14

A young Odia paediatrician has taken the stage of ‘Indian Idol Season 14’ and won the hearts of the judges and the audience with his remarkable signing abilities. Dr. Rohan Biswal, who is currently interning at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, is not just a healer of children but a soulful singer who is creating waves on the popular reality TV show.

Dr. Rohan Biswal, who often uses his musical talent to comfort children during their medical treatments, sang ‘Kaise Hua’ from the movie Kabir Singh. His performance left the judges, including Kumar Sanu, Vishal Dadlani, and Shreya Ghosal, thoroughly impressed, earning him the coveted golden ticket to the competition.

The judges were astonished to discover that Dr. Biswal was not just a doctor but a gifted singer. In response to his dual talents, they affectionately named him “Doctor Singer.” During his introduction, Dr. Biswal connected with a group of children receiving treatment at his hospital through a video call, bringing a heartwarming moment to the show.

Dr. Biswal shared that he often sings to comfort his young patients, as hospitals can be intimidating for children, especially when faced with needless medical procedures. His soothing melodies have the power to ease their plan and anxiety, making him a true hero in more ways than one.

Dr. Rohan’s love for music began at a young age, and he has undergone training in Hindustani classical singing. He has even recorded some devotional songs (bhajans) in the past. Encouraged by his parents, his guru, Debendra Narayan Satpathy, and his teachers, he possesses versatility in singing classical, semi-classical, and modern songs. Dr. Biswal also manages a YouTube channel and is associated with the “Arpan Band.” Notably, he achieved a top-20 finish in ‘Indian Idol Junior Season-2’ back in 2015.