Nora Fatehi’s belly dance on yacht goes viral: Watch

Nora Fatehi’s belly dance on yacht goes viral. The latest thing from Bollywood that has grabbed attention now is a clip by actress Nora Fatehi doing a few steps of belly dance on a yacht. She herself posted the clip to her Instagram account and captioned, “I tried to pay attention but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior.”

The post was shared by the birthday girl on her birthday. And merely in one day the super dance has managed to grab a huge number of likes to the tune of 1,433,573 likes.

We can watch in the Instagram video that a few girls are having a good time while dancing on a watch. After sometime others make space for Nora to continue her dance. And she grabbed a scarf from somewhere and tied it to the portion a little below her waist. It was time now for the marvellous dance by the beautiful actress. She perfectly renders a few steps of the difficult belly dance and no doubt that was awesome.

Soon, the post grabbed tons of likes while netizens filled the comment box with their reactions. In the comments, many users wished a happy birthday to the birthday girl. Besides, some others also came up with their reactions.

A user wrote, “And God created woman.” “The account also comments Beautiful as always Nora,” also commented from the same account.

Another user commented, “What a vibe Happy Birthday Queen! You are everything!!!”

There were also comments that did not go well with the dance. A user commented, “As a public figure should set a good thing.You should respect the people who were hit by the Earthquake and who died in Syria and Turkey. It’s not dancing on the suffering and crying death of others like this.”

Yet another user commented, “ek zamaane mei bhot gareeb thi ye …aaj dekho kha phauch gayi hai…” (Once upon a time she was poor, and now she where she has reached.)

Watch the dance by Nora Fatehi here: