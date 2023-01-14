“Music has no language,” Adnan Sami shares compilation of his South hit songs

Music composer Adnan, declared that music transcends language and genre, and he recently released a moving video compilation of all of his top South tracks.

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
adnan sami
Pic Credit: Instagram/ @adnansamiworld

Mumbai: Music composer Adnan, declared that music transcends language and genre, and he recently released a moving video compilation of all of his top South tracks.

His video comes out after he lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the latter’s separatist tweet on ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ winning a Golden Globe this year.

Post Adnan’s tweet, Minister Rajni Vidadala entered the feud and defended the CM.

Adnan wrote: “For those who try to curtail art within defined parameters, remember that MUSIC HAS NO LANGUAGE & BOUNDARIES.”

The video shared by him is his popular track titled ‘Nenante Naaku’ from the movie ‘Oosaravelli’, ‘Nachave Nizam Pori’,’Thangame Thangame’.

(Inputs from IANS)

