Munna Bhai pair Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to return in a new film, first look out

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are back again with their next film. After creating popularity with their power-packed performance in Munna Bhai MBBS.

In the blockbuster hit, the two became well-known for their roles as Munna Bhai and Circuit and teased fans about their upcoming collaboration. The posters were shared on social media by the two actors, despite the fact that the title has not yet been announced.

Sanjay Dutt captioned his post, “Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie…Can’t wait to show you, stay tuned!”

The two actors will be seen sharing the screen after a gap of almost 17 years. Arshad Warsi also took to Instagram and wrote, “Teaming up with my brother @duttsanjay for another super entertaining movie. Trust me, our wait has been longer than yours @threedimensionsmotionpictures @dubey___gaurav @sidhaantsachdev5”

Fans were quick to praise the actors after they shared the poster on their respective social media accounts, recalling their roles in Munna Bhai MBBS. One user wrote, “Again this legendary duo’s can’t wait to watch you both in single frame.” Another user too recalled their friendship bond in Munna Bhai and wrote, “Sirji is Munna Bhai Series’s next???”

Presented by Three Dimension Productions, the new film is yet to be titled. It will be directed by Sidhaant Sachdev.