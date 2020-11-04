Model-Actor Milind Soman Runs Nude At Goa beach On His 55th Birthday [PIC Inside]

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Fans are going gaga as super model and fitness freak Milind Soman who turns 55 days, took to social media and shared a birthday post for himself which went viral in no time.

In the photo, the actor is seen running naked on the beach while his wife has captured the breathtaking moment.The birthday boy shared the photo and wrote,” Happy Birthday to me! #55

While fans have flooded social media with delightful birthday messages for Milind, the birthday boy is currently having a gala time with wife Ankita in Goa.

Milind’s wife Ankita, too, took to social media and penned a heartfelt birthday wish.

