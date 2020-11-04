Mumbai: Fans are going gaga as super model and fitness freak Milind Soman who turns 55 days, took to social media and shared a birthday post for himself which went viral in no time.

In the photo, the actor is seen running naked on the beach while his wife has captured the breathtaking moment.The birthday boy shared the photo and wrote,” Happy Birthday to me! #55

Happy birthday to me 😀

55 and running ! 📷 @5Earthy pic.twitter.com/TGoLFQxmui — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 4, 2020

While fans have flooded social media with delightful birthday messages for Milind, the birthday boy is currently having a gala time with wife Ankita in Goa.

Milind’s wife Ankita, too, took to social media and penned a heartfelt birthday wish.