Masti 4: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani reunite for upcoming iconic comedy franchise

Bollywood actors, well-known for their comic roles, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani have reunited for their upcoming film ‘Masti 4’. The makers of the iconic comedy franchise shared about the news with a new logo.

The fourth sequel of the comedy movie ‘Masti’ is coming after nearly 20 years and it promises to infuse the screen with the same timeless humor and mischievous charm that endeared fans to the franchise from the beginning when it was first released in 2004.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Masti 4 promises to recapture the essence of OG film while adding a new adventure filled with laughter and love.

Sharing about the movie in a press statement, the director said, “At its core, Masti 4 is a celebration of friendship, marriage, mischief, and the undying spirit of laughter. We want to go back to the OG for its essence and bring back laughter with a new story that will resonate and while delivering a fresh dose of hilarity and heart.”

Following this, B’town actor Vivek Oberoi took to his Instagram and said, “Revving up for the ultimate blast from the past! Brace yourselves as we dive back into the OG fun-filled adventure with #Masti4, ready to hit the floor soon! With the super team of A Jhunjhunwala, S. K. Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, and Ashok Thakeria on board as producers, and the lovely Milap Zaveri as our director, we are all set for an epic ride! Let’s bring on the laughter and memories! #BackToTheMasti.”

However, the exact date of the release of the movie is yet to be known.