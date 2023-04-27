Love in London Odia movie to be released during Raja festival

Bhubaneswar: Love in London Odia movie that casts Anubhav Mohanty and newbie Swapna Priyadarshini is to be released on the upcoming Raja Festival, 2023. It was informed by the film unit.

A few days back a photo of Anubhav Mohanty had garnered rumours about his marriage, as he had been seen in the attire of a groom. Of course, later it was revealed that the photo was from the shooting set of Odia upcoming romantic movie ‘Love in London’. Now, it has been learnt that this film is going to be released during the Raja festival.

Newbie Swapna Priyadarshini will be sharing the screen with Anubhav Mohanty in this film. Made under JB Films and Amara Studio the film is produced by Navin Bhandari and J Barkha. Soumya Sachdeva is another leading character in the film that is directed by Tapas Sargharia. Baidyanath Das and Somesh Satpathy are the music directors of the film.

Love in London has been shot in London and Baripada. After 2019, Anubhav Mohanty is coming back to the big screen with this film, informed Pranay Jethy, media planner of the film.