Kiara, Sidharth shares first video from their wedding, couple seals it with a kiss

BTown’s hottest couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, are capturing their wedding day in stunning photographs. The photos were shared by the couple on February 7, shortly after their wedding. Everyone was in awe when they appeared to be married, and the love that is evident in their eyes cannot be missed. The couple has now shared a video of their wedding, and the couple seals it with a kiss

Now, Sidharth and Kiara have shared their wedding video in a joint post on their Instagram account. While Sidharth couldn’t stop staring at the bride, Kiara makes an appearance on Ranjha and is a goofball. They have an electrifying chemistry. They also kiss to close the deal after they exchange the varmala.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at a private ceremony in Jaisalmer on February 7. The star wedding took place at the Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer and was attended by their families and close friends from the film industry. On February 12 the couple will host an extravagant reception for their celebrity friends from the industry.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani first met at the 2018 anthology Lust Stories wrap-up party. Kiara had appeared in the Karan Johar-directed segment. They also appeared together on screen in Shershaah, where fans adored their chemistry.