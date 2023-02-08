Newly weds Sidharth-Kiara will host wedding reception in Delhi. 

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially married now. The wedding took place in front of friends and family at Suryagarh Palace. Now, the newlyweds will travel from Jaisalmer to Delhi for the wedding reception.

According to reports, the couple will travel to Sidharth’s home in Delhi on February 8 by private jet from Jaisalmer. On February 9, the two will host a reception for their close friends and family once they get there. They will then make their way back to Mumbai on February 10 and host the extravagant reception on February 12 for their celebrity friends from the industry.

According to rumor, the Mumbai reception will have a large guest list, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and her husband Nick Jonas, among other Bollywood stars. In addition, the couple will send invitations to the media to thank them for their support throughout their journey.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani first met at the 2018 anthology Lust Stories wrap-up party. Kiara had appeared in the Karan Johar-directed segment. They also appeared together on screen in Shershaah, where fans adored their chemistry.