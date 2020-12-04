Kiara Advani Reveals What Her Bio Would Read If She Joined A Dating App

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani says she has never joined a dating application and if she ever did so her bio would read that she was only looking for love.

Kiara is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Indoo Ki Jawani”, which tells the tale of a small-town girl named Indira, or Indoo, and her misadventures with dating apps.

The actress insists she is very different from Indoo when it comes to dating technology.

“I have never tried putting myself on a dating app. I don’t think I have even seen what a dating app looks like. It was only when I signed ‘Indoo Ki Jawaani’ I actually googled and researched on different dating apps available,” Kiara told IANS.

However, she narrates the incident how her best friend found love on a social platform.

“But having said that I know a lot of friends (who use dating apps). My own best friend is now married to somebody she met on a dating app. Dating app is another version of Seema aunty and you know whatever works today. I think it is quite cool everybody is very straightforward on a dating app and their intentions are clear. If I was on a dating app my bio would be ‘only looking for love’,” Kiara added.

