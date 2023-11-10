Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and other B’town celebs laud Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Sam Bahadur trailer

The recently released trailer of Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film, “Sam Bahadur,” has sparked widespread admiration from Bollywood celebrities, with stars like Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rajkummar Rao heaping praise on the actor.

Reacting to Sam Bahadur’s trailer, Kiara Advani, who shares the screen with Vicky in “Govinda Naam Mera,” expressed her admiration, saying, “Vicky, How brilliant are you.” Similarly, Bhumi Pednekar applauded Vicky’s performance, stating, “How amazing are you Vicky Kaushal.”

At the trailer launch event on Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal shared his initial thoughts when approached to play the lead role of war hero and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial venture.

Kaushal humorously recounted, “My mother and father are both from Punjab, and through them, I had heard a lot about him. But I didn’t know how he looked. So during that conversation, I secretly Googled him and saw his photo. I said, he is very handsome and I will not get this role. But I have to thank Meghna for giving me the role of this handsome person.”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, “Sam Bahadur” also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw’s wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

The much-anticipated film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 1, setting up a box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film “Animal.” This collaboration marks Vicky Kaushal’s second project with Meghna Gulzar, following their successful partnership in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film “Raazi” in 2018.