kartik aaryan
Image credit- IANS

Kartik Aaryan ditches luxury, travels in economy class

By IANS 0

Mumbai: Ditching the luxury of sitting in business class on a flight, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan chose to travel like just another passenger in economy class.

A video of Kartik has taken over the Internet, where the actor is seen traveling in economy class of the flight after attending an event in Jodhpur.

In the clip, Kartik has seen meeting and greeting passengers on board. People are even seen clapping and praising him for her performance in his last release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box-office.

This is not the first time Kartik has ditched luxury. He was seen traveling in economy class during promotions of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

On the acting front, Kartik has a motley of films such as ‘Shehzaada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Aashiqui 3’, and ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

You might also like
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma-starrer ‘Zwigato’ all set for Busan International Film…

Entertainment

Enrique Iglesias locks lips with fan during meet and greet, shares video on Instagram

Entertainment

Hip-hop singer Crush to collaborate with J-Hope for new single

Nation

Jacqueline Fernandez again being quizzed in Rs 200 cr extortion case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.