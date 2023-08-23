Karan Johar expresses excitement to watch Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency,’ actress reacts

Recently on Monday, director Karan Johar expressed his excitement to watch Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming directorial ‘Emergency.’ His remark sparked a response from the actress. Her response was filled with allegations on Johar.

In a recent event, Karan Johar was asked if he would ever make a film centered on Politics. To this, KJo had humorously replied saying, “Emergency is being made, and I am excited to watch it”.

Retaliating to Karan’s statement, Kangana brought up a previous incident when Karan had praised her directorial debut, ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.’ She alleged saying that this praise was followed by the film incurring heavy losses. But that was not all. Actress Kangana Ranaut further alleged that several key actors from the film were paid to undermine her and her film.

However, the Manikarnika actress refrained from sharing the names of the concerned actors.

All these concerns were shared by the actress on her official handle on X (formerly Twitter). She mentioned that the previous praise from Karan had turned her potentially successful weekend into a nightmare. She even humorously conveyed her apprehension on Karan’s excitement, hinting at the possibility of history repeating itself.

‘Emergency’ film features Kangana Ranaut in the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

The clash between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar dates back to 2017 after the actress titled him as the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ and ‘movie mafia’ on his chat show ‘Koffee with Karan.’ Defending himself, Karan had said that his choices were based out of personal preferences rather than a ‘collective’ industry agenda.’

Therein after, Kangana is consistently seen commenting on Karan Johar, while Karan has seemingly chosen to maintain silence regarding her statements.