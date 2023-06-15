Kapil Sharma’s co-star comedian Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide in Facebook live

Comedian Tirthanand Rao, who has shared the stage with Kapil Sharma in ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe,’ has recently attempted suicide on Facebook live. Rao blamed a woman to put him in a debt of Rs 3-4 lakhs.

On his live, Rao revealed that he was in a ‘live-in’ relationship with the woman in question, who has been allegedly emotionally blackmailing him and trying to ‘extort’ money. Following the allegations, the comedian-actor shook the Internet by drinking a glass of insect repellant.

Seeing his Facebook live, his friends immediately reached his house and found him in an unconscious state.

“I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet,” said Rao in his live.

Reportedly, this is not the first time Tirthanand Rao has tried to take a drastic step. In December 2021, he took a similar step after calling his assistant to inform him about the same.

Later, speaking about the same to News18, the actor said, “The last two years have been really tough. My financial status is in shambles and I really don’t have any savings. I have got some work including a film called Pav Bhaji which is yet to release but they haven’t paid me and so have the couple of web series which I did. There have been days when I haven’t eaten anything or just survived on one vada pav. I realized the only way out of this mess is to end up my life.”