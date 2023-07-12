Kangana Ranaut reacts to old video of Sonam, Karan mocking her English in KWK

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her tussle with ‘movie mafia’ Director Karan Johar is never-ending. Recently, the actress reacted to a video clip from the chat show Koffee with Karan, season 3. In the show, Sonam Kapoor mocked Kangana’s English-speaking skills.

Now the Dhakkad actress took to social media, re-shared an old video, and reacted to the dig taken at her in Karan’s show. The chat show, which was hosted by Karan Johar, was graced by Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. In that particular episode, while playing the rapid-fire round, Kjo asked Sonam, “If you have the power to give celebrities these aspects who would you give that to- the ability to speak English fluently.” At first the sawariya actress looks hesitant to give the name but ultimately she says, “I can’t.” But when Karan pokes her to answer, she says, “Kangana has a nice fashion sense but her English is questionable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kangana_cult)

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “What I earned from years of fights with the film mafia is that no outsider will ever be mocked for not speaking English…also that show is officially closed forever… with a smile emoji.”

She further added in another story and wrotes, “Please don’t miss my come back in the end even at 24 after being openly bullied, humiliated and mocked I showed grace, sophistication, articulation and humility which English speaking gossipy aunties with so called great upbringing can never.”

On the work front, The Queen actress will be next seen in Tejas, which is salted to be released in theatres on October 20. After that, her next release will be Emergency, which was directed by her only. In the movie, she will play the lead role of Former Indian PM Indira Gandhi. The flick is scheduled to hit theatres on November 24, 2023.