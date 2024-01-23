Kangana Ranaut announces release date of “Emergency,” details inside

In recent news, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut officially announced the release date for her upcoming film titled “Emergency.”

Kangana took to her official handle on Instagram to share a new poster of the film, and the release date along with it. The grand release of the much awaited “Emergency” is scheduled on June 14, 2024.

In the poster shared by Ranaut, she is seen dressed up like the nation’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It is noteworthy mentioning that Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the character of Indira Gandhi in the film.

Sharing the post on her official Instagram handle, Kangana wrote, “ Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June,2024. Witness history come alive as the most feared & fiercest Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi thunders into cinemas. #Emergency in cinemas on 14th June,2024.”

Take a look at the poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Now that we know about the release date of Kangana Ranaut’s “Emergency,” let us know a little details about the film.

While Kangana steps into the shoes of the lead character, the film will have some other renowned faces of Bollywood. Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, among others, will be seen essaying important characters in the film.

Further, “Emergency” has been produced jointly by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.