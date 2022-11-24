Kaleidoscope, a new Netflix series, can be watched in any order and still make sense

A new Netflix series is sure to take the minds of its audience on a toll. ‘Kaleidoscope’, as it has been named, the intriguing fact about the new upcoming is that it can be watched in any order, and still make sense to its audience. The storyline of the series is said to be about a team of ‘talented’ thieves who have been planning the biggest robbery of their lives for the past 20 years.

The 8-episodic series is loosely based on a real-life tragic incident that took place in Manhattan, during hurricane sandy in the year 2012. All eight episodes have been named after colors, like Pink, Yellow, Red, and so on. The season finale is however named as, ‘White: The heist’.

The eye-catching description of the series, as mentioned on Netflix, reads, “a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals”.

A sneak-peek video about the series has been uploaded on YouTube by Netflix. Take a look!

The series is all set to premiere on January 1, 2023. We all now eagerly await the release, don’t we?