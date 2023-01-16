James Cameron praises RRR, Director SS Rajamouli is elated

The two of the biggest filmmakers of Hollywood and Bollywood shared their love for cinema and spoke about their films.

By KalingaTV Bureau
Pic Credit: Twitter/ @ssrajamouli

Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli feels on top of the world as he shared that award-winning Hollywood director James Cameron spent 10 minutes analysing his film ‘RRR’.

James Cameron and RRR’s Rajamouli spoke to each other at Critics Choice Awards 2023. The two of the biggest filmmakers of Hollywood and Bollywood shared their love for cinema and spoke about their films.

Rajamouli took to Twitter, where he shared two pictures where he is seen sharing screen space with Cameron, who has made films such as ‘Titanic’ and the ‘Avatar’ franchise.

In the first image, the two maestros are seen having a discussion.

The second image show, Rajamouli holding Cameron’s hands as the two talk.

He captioned the image: “The great James Cameron watched ‘RRR’.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD… Thank you both.”

Rajamouli had earlier had a fanboy moment as he met Steven Spielberg at what ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Boris Kyt described as an A-list star-stuffed celebration thrown by Universal at West Hollywood’s famous Sunset Tower Hotel.

“I just met GOD!!!” Rajamouli had captioned the image of meeting Speilberg.

(Inputs from IANS)

