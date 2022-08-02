‘Jai Bhim’, ‘Gangubai’, ‘Badhaai Do’ top noms at Melbourne Indian film fest

By IANS
bollywood films in melbourne indian film fest
Image credit- IANS
Mumbai: In the 13th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), films such as ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Badhaai Do’, ‘Jai Bhim’, ’83’ and ‘Minnal Murali’ and many others have been nominated in the Best Film category.

This year’s big nominees include the starring leads and filmmakers / producers of films like ‘Jai Bhim’, ‘The Rapist’, ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’, ’83’, ‘Badhaai Do’, ‘Sardar Udham’, among others.

Indie films nominations have acclaimed films including ‘Pedro’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Calcutta’, ‘Fair Folk’ amongst others, while ‘Urf’, ‘Ayena’, ‘Ladies Only’ are some of the Best Docu nominees.

Winners of Best Film, Best Indie Film and Best Documentary each win state of the art cameras from Black Magic Design apart from the award.

Another key highlight is that the Best Film winner automatically gets a nomination nod under the Best Asian Film category at the annual prestigious AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards).

This year too those awards will be included with Best Series, Best Actor in a Series and Best Actress in a Series. In these categories, ‘Mumbai Diaries’, ‘Aranyak’, ‘Mai’ and ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ are leading the nominations.

Actors Gopal Hegde for ‘Pedro’, Rajkummar Rao for ‘Badhaai Do’, Ranveer Singh ’83’, Suriya, Tovino Thomas, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek have been named in the Best Actor category.

While in the Best Actor (Female) section, names like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pedenkar, Kokona Sen Sharma, Lijomol Jose, Shefali Shah, Sreelekha Mitra and Vidya Balan are nominated.

Pakistani film ‘Joyland’, ‘Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom’ from Bhutan, Bangladesh movies such ‘No Man’s Land’ and Rehana Maryam Noor; and Sri Lankan film ‘The Newspaper’ have made it to the Best Film From Subcontinent.

The festival, which is presented by the Victorian Government, is an annual festival that takes place in Melbourne, Australia, and showcases the best of films from India and the subcontinent. This year the festival starts August 12-20. The Awards night is all set to take place on August 14.
'Jai Bhim', 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' top noms at Melbourne Indian film fest'Jai Bhim', 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' top noms at Melbourne Indian film fest'Jai Bhim', 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' top noms at Melbourne Indian film fest'Jai Bhim', 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' top noms at Melbourne Indian film fest'Jai Bhim', 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' top noms at Melbourne Indian film fest'Jai Bhim', 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' top noms at Melbourne Indian film fest'Jai Bhim', 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' top noms at Melbourne Indian film fest'Jai Bhim', 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' top noms at Melbourne Indian film fest'Jai Bhim', 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' top noms at Melbourne Indian film fest'Jai Bhim', 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' top noms at Melbourne Indian film fest

Also Read: ‘Jai Bhim’ to be screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

You might also like
Entertainment

Anupam Kher’s first look poster for Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara…

Entertainment

Ek Villain Returns First Weekend Box Office Collection mints Rs 22 crore

Entertainment

Audiobook reveals how Kate did not make Meghan feel welcome

Entertainment

BLACKPINK to release 2nd studio album in Sept, kick off tour in Oct

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.