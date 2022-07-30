‘Jai Bhim’ to be screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

By IANS
jai bhim in indian film festival of melnourne
Image credit- IANS

Chennai: T.J. Gnanavel’s critically acclaimed courtroom drama ‘Jai Bhim’, starring Suriya, Lijomol Jose and Manikandan in the lead, will be among the Tamil films that will be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne that is to take place between August 12 – 30, this year.

The film narrates the story of a brave activist-lawyer, who fights for justice when a poor tribal man, who gets falsely accused of robbery, goes missing from police custody.

Some of the other thought-provoking Tamil films in this year’s festival include the docu-fiction movie ‘The Road to Kuthriyar’ and ‘Perianayaki’.

‘The Road to Kuthriyar’, directed by Bharat Mirle, stars Dhruv Athreye, Chinna Dorai, Parvathi Om, M.K. Raghavendra, Mariammal and Saravana Dhruv.

The story of the film follows a wildlife researcher from the city, who is faced with the task of conducting a ‘mammal survey’ of the 600-square-kilometre Kodaikanal Wildlife Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu.

Armed with 40-year-old maps of the area and a GPS device, he navigates the park on foot. He recruits a local tribesman from the area to serve as his guide. When an accident takes him to the guide’s village, the wool of ‘civilisation’ is lifted from the researcher’s eyes and his attitude towards the marginalised is transformed.

‘Perianayaki’ by Bala Murali Shingade, stars Jeyagowri Sivakumaran. The story talks about an immigrant from Sri Lanka — 56-year-old Perianayaki — whose day begins as it does every day — at her dead-end job stacking shelves at the local supermarket.

As a result of her inability to speak English, she struggles to fit in and build meaningful relationships. Today, on her wedding anniversary, Perianayaki is forced to reconcile with the bittersweet realities of her life.

Also Read: Jai Bhim becomes first Tamil film to feature in Oscars Youtube channel

You might also like
Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s new look creates buzz, fans wonder if it’s from Pushpa 2:…

Entertainment

Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for ‘unacceptable’ Oscars night slap

State

Odia actor Babushan to celebrate birthday with wife, son today!

Entertainment

Odia music director Prem Anand composed ‘Mana Hajijauchi’ released: Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.