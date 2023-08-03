India couture week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor splashes grace and elegance

New Delhi(ANI): Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor dazzled the ramp as she turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra during the India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi.

Shraddha Kapoor hit the fashion runway dressed up in a green lehenga with heavy embellishments in floral pattern adding a tint of pink.

She looked glorious in her sequined outfit that was teamed with a low-cut blouse and a cape. She rounded off her outfit with a silver choker necklace to match her outfit.

Her glittery eye-make and short hairdo made her look flawless and on-point.

Talking about her experience, Shraddha Kapoor said, “I feel like for me to be wearing this piece makes it so much more special because this is a testament to that craft that has existed…”

During her interaction with the media she added, “So I would say that I’m feeling most fashionable right now because I am a representation of the artisans. And for me to be that is a very proud moment.”

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for internationally acclaimed designer Gaurav Gupta on day 3 of the ongoing India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi.

Bhumi Pednekar dazzled in gold as she walked the ramp for ace designer Varun Bahl as the showstopper at the same event.