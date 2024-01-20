“I hear this every year”: Vijay Deverkonda on rumors of engagement with Rashmika Mandanna

South cinemas famous actor Vijay Deverakonda has addressed the ongoing rumors of his engagement to Rashmika Mandanna, in a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia. The actor clarified that he is not getting engaged in February.

Confirming about the rumours to be fake, Vijay Deverkonda said, “I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married.”

Earlier, a report by News18 Telugu stated that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are going to get engaged in the second week of February.

The duo has been spotted together at numerous occasions, events, and vacations as well. In a recent event, Rashmika was seen celebrating Diwali at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence.

Two South Indian films have seen Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna act together. They are “Geetha Govindam” and “Dear Comrade.”