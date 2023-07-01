Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh to reunite for ‘Five time madness’

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull is one of the biggest comedy franchises in the Bollywood industry. The first part of the movie was released in 2010, directed by Sajid Khan. Now, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has announced the fifth installment of the movie.

Taking to his Instagram account, Akshay shared a poster an wrote, “”Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y’all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @Tarunmansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024! @Riteishd @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala.”

The post confirmed the return of Ritesh Deshmukh, but the rest of the cast has yet to be revealed. The movie is set to be released next year on Diwali.

Akshay Kumar and Ritesh appeared in the first part of Housefull, as did Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani, and Chunky Pandey. Housefull 2 (2012) had John Abraham among the lead cast alongside Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez and late Rishi Kapoor. Housefull 3 (2016) had Abhishek Bachchan stepping in alongwith Jacqueline, Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon. Housefull 4 (2019) stays the latest and had very nearly another cast alongwith Akshay and Ritiesh. They included Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.