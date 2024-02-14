Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, 61, confirms relationship with Russian girlfriend Elsina

In latest news, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has made his relationship official at the age of 61. From what Daily Mail reports, Tom Cruise is dating Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, aged 36.

Reliable reports were quoted saying, “It is well known within Elsina’s circle that she and Tom are now an item. They have grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy.”

The source further added, “Tom has been staying the night at Elsina’s apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do.”

From what buzz tells us, Tom Cruise and Elsina have been spending a lot of time at the latter’s apartment in London. Pictures of the couple dining together and walking through the Hyde Park have often raised speculations.

The 36 year old Elsina Khayrova is the daughter of a Russian MP. Elsina is a former model who now lives as a British citizen in London. She was previously married to Russian diamond tycoon Dmitry Tsetkov till 2020.

On the other hand, Tom Cruise has been married three times before. He was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001, and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012.

The duo first met at a social event, during last December.

It was not long back when Tom Cruise and Elsina attended a mega-gala dinner in London. The dining was held in support of Air Ambulance Charity at the Raffles Hotel in London. Therein, Prince Charles was reportedly the guest of honor.

Coming to the work front, Tom Cruise was last seen in the 2023 mission thriller “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.”