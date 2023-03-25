Himansu Sekhar Khatua directed ‘Shunya Swaroopa’ lauded at Bengal International Film Festival

Kolkata: Yet again renowned filmmaker Himansu Sekhar Khatua directed national award winning film ‘Sunya Swaroop’ has garnered appreciation from the audience and film biggies as it was screened at the Bengal International Film Festival.

The said Film Festival is going on at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI). The award winning film was screened on the second day of the fest.

This was after 27 years that the film again got appreciation. The film had got the national award in the year 1997.

The strong storyline and direction of ‘Sunya Swaroop’ mesmerised the audience at the Film Festival. Following the screening the director interacted with the students of SRFTI regarding the film and shared his experience.