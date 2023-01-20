Noted Filmmaker Himansu Khatua meets President Murmu

New Delhi: Noted filmmaker Himansu Sekhar Khatua met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan recently in Delhi.

During the meet, the national award winning cine director and the Director of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), West Bengal reportedly discussed about art, culture and heritage of Odisha with President Murmu.

It is to be noted that before SRFTI Mr Khatua was the Chief Managing Director of the Kalinga Media and Entertainment Private Limited (KMEPL). He was also the Chief Executive Officer of the school of Film and Media Sciences, School of Fashion Technology and School of Mass Communication.

When it comes to films, Khatua has many award winning films to his credit. His directed ‘Sunya Swaroop’ and ‘Kathantara’ have received National Awards.