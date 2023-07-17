Himansu Khatua directed ‘The Sea and Seven Villages’ selected for International Film Fest of Kerala

Bhubaneswar: The Himansu Khatua directed documentary film ‘The Sea and Seven Villages’ has been officially selected for the 15th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala. This is an Odia film on climate refugees.

Produced by Kadambini Media and presented by Kandhamal MP and KISS and KIIT founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, the research and direction of ‘The Sea and Seven Villages’ is by Himansu Khatua while this long documentary film has been produced by Dr Iti Samanta.

‘The Sea and Seven Villages’ has been directed by renowned National Award winning film director Himansu Khatua, who presently is the director of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), West Bengal.

Manas Ranjan Rath is the Director of Photography (DOP) of ‘The Sea and Seven Villages’. Ramaraman Dash is the editor of the film while the Autography is by Subir Das and Peeyus Pradhan is the Sound Designer of the documentary film. The Digital intermediate (DI) of the film has been executed by Malaya Roy and Satyait Mohanty is the Associate Cinematographer of the film. Gitimugdha Sahani is the Associate Director of the film.

The 15th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala is scheduled to take place from August 4 – 9, 2023 in Kerala, India.