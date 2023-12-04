Hansika Motwani shares adorable video on 1st marriage anniversary, Watch

Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya who got engaged in Paris, celebrated their dreamy wedding at the 450-year old Mundota Fort in Jaipur last year. On their first anniversary, the actress shared a heart-warming wedding video capturing the love joy of their special day.

The video takes us through the various festivities, including their engagement, Haldi, Mehendi, and more. The video makes it a perfect throwback to the beautiful moments of their wedding. Motwani looke rather stunning in a red lehenga, while Sohael looked dapper in a cream-colored Sherwani.

The grand and special wedding rituals, from the ceremony to the garland exchange, are beautifully showcased.

In a touching moment, the video captures Sohael shedding tears while holding Hansika’s hands during the wedding. Motwani expressed her feelings on their first anniversary by sharing the video. She wrote in the caption, “Happy 1st anniversary babe. This year has been nothing but a blessing. Best decision of my life. love you.” Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)



Apart from her wedding bliss, Hansika Motwani has also been active in her career. On the work front, her 50th film ‘Maha’ hit the theatres in 2022. It was a thriller, helmed by director UR Jameel. The film explores the bond between a child and her mother.

Additionally, she also appeared in the web series ‘MY3,’ currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Therein, Motwani plays the role of a robot. The show, directed by M Rajesh, featured Mugen Rao, Shanthanu, and Aashna Zaveri in lead roles.