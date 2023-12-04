‘Animal’ box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer enters Rs 200 crore club in India

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film ‘Animal,’ is making big waves at the domestic box office. In just its first weekend, the film earned more than Rs 200 crores in India. This makes ‘Animal’ Ranbir Kapoor’s best performing opening film ever. On December 3, the film brought in a total of Rs 202.57 crores.

Previous estimations gave away that on the third day, the film made Rs 72.50 crores in India. This brought the total box office collection of ‘Animal’ to Rs 202.57 crores. On Sunday, around 79.05% of the Hindi seats were filled, contributing Rs 64.80 crores alone. Further, ‘Animal’s global box office collection has reportedly amassed over Rs 350 crores.

‘Animal’ film is all about the complex relationship between a big shot named Balbir Singh and his son, Rannvijay Singh. When something bad happens to Balbir, Rannvijay decides to take revemge on his enemy Abrar Haque. This further leads to a fierce gang feud with lots of action.

People were really looking forward to ‘Animal’ in 2023. The much anticipated film hit theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Even though it had to compete with Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ at the box office, ‘Animal’ is still doing great.

‘Animal’ film had its global theatrical release on December 1, 2023. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as the lead. Rabnir’s charater of Rannvijay, is described as someone who is tough an ambitious. He is shown as someone ready to do whatever it takes to achieve his dreams. The movie explores the intense relationship between a father and son.

After Rannvijay finds out about a plot against his dad Balbir Singh, he decides to payback. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol in significant roles. For people who are into action-packed drama, ‘Animal’ film is a must watch!