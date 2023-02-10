Hailey Bieber and Lily Singh grooves to bollywood song ‘Kaho na pyaar hai’

The Internet is always flooded with entertaining stuff that will catch the attention of online users. Especially videos of or related to celebrities often catch attention online. One such entertaining video that has surfaced online features YouTuber Lilly Singh and supermodel Hailey Bieber.

The video opens up with Youtuber Lily Singh wearing a brown leather jacket, matching jeans, and a space bun. After a few seconds, a Hollywood celeb named Hailey also entered the picture in a sexy grey co-ord set and black shoes. In the video, both can be seen performing on the hit Bollywood track of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.’ Their amazing dance moves on the popular track immediately grabbed all eyeballs.

The clip was shared by Lily Singh on her Instagram handle with a caption that reads,” Then you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model like hiiiii @haileybieber PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment sections with their reactions.

One user wrote, “My multiverse of madness. All I know is Justin Bieber now knows this song exists.” Another commented, “Oh my god! Why do I know that song? Wasn’t that the movie where Hrithik became famous? And there were twins? And ek pal ja jeena? Wow!!!! I’m old.” A third comment read, “Never expected this.”

