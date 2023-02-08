Groom dances on popular bollywood track ‘maan meri jaan’: Watch viral video

In every wedding bride and groom surprise each other with a special gesture. The internet is always filled with such videos, and they are always delightful to watch. One such video we have for you features a groom’s special dance performance in Maan Meri Jaan which has gone viral in the social media.

The video opens up with the bride and groom sitting at their wedding venue. After few seconds, the groom gets up from his chair and begins to groove to King’s famous song Maan Meri Jaan. He further gets on to the stage to continue his performance. The bride’s endearing response to the surprise makes the video even more wholesome to watch.

The clip was shared on the official page of a Wedding choreography company on Instagram with the caption,” A surprise performance so good that the entire audience becomes your cheersquad.”

Take a moment to look at the amazing video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding choreography | Dance (@madoverthumkas)

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” It’s my dream to perform like this in front of my future princess.” Another commented,” Made my day, this so wholesome. May god bless both.” A third comment read,” Tears on my eyes after watching this.” A fourth wrote,” Loved it.”

