Ganapath Teaser released, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon seen flaunting action moves

The teaser of ‘Ganapath’ is finally out! The upcoming Bollywood film will see Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan essaying the roles of the lead characters. The teaser of ‘Ganapath’ showcases Tiger Shroff performing high octane stunts.

The flexible moves shown by him are sure to leave all his fans in awe.

Further, the teaser also gives a glimpse in to the world of ‘Ganapath.’ Other than the stunts performed by Tiger, the extensive use of VFX adds on to the narrative of the story and makes it even more energetic.

With amazing visual effects, engaging storyline, and star-studded cast, ‘Ganapath’ seems to be sure of making its significant impact in the film industry.

The film has been helmed by Vikas Bahl. ‘Ganpath’ also marks the reunion of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon after a long period of nine years. The duo was previously seen together in ‘Heropanti.’

The storyline of the film focuses on the rise of a fighter who begins on his journey to find his destiny. The film is also to have some mesmerising musical numbers as well.‘Ganapath’ is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 20, 2023. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Take a look at ‘Ganpath’ teaser here: