‘Ganapath’ creates history: 2 lakh global fans launched the trailer before it’s official launch making it trend on no.1

Mumbai: Over two lakh fans of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and megastar Amitabh Bachchan came together for the trailer launch of their much-anticipated film ‘Ganapath’.

This launch took the trailer to the number 1 trend on YouTube in a short span of time. The fans created a massive social media frenzy that reverberated across the digital landscape.

The ‘Ganapath’ trailer launch was nothing short of a social media takeover, as fans from across the country united to make it a monumental event.

The hashtag #FansLaunchGanapathTrailer instantly became the talk of the town, trending not just in India but globally.

In fact, an astounding 8 out of the top 10 Indian trends on X (formerly Twitter), mentioned the event.

What set this trailer launch apart from any other was the extraordinary involvement of the global fans themselves.

Over two lakh fans took it upon themselves to launch the trailer on their respective social media profiles, turning the occasion into a collective celebration of their favourite actor’s work.

This fan-driven initiative created an unparalleled buzz that led to over 17 million views spread across various online platforms.

The traction that ‘Ganapath’ garnered was not only remarkable but also unheard of.