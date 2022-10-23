Fire in Andhra theatre as Prabhas fans burst firecrackers for his b’day

By IANS 0
fire in theatre at andhra pradesh
Amaravati: A fire broke out at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday after fans of actor Prabhas burst firecrackers during the screening of his film.

The incident occurred in Tadepalligudem town of West Godavari district.

Displaying overenthusiasm, fans of Prabhas burst firecrackers during the screening of his movie ‘Billa’ in Venkatramana theatre.

They resorted to this to celebrate Prabhas’ birthday. However, the seats in the theatre caught fire. With flames spreading fast, the audience ran out in panic.

Fortunately there were no casualties and the fire was extinguished by theatre employees with the help of some people watching the film.

‘Billa’ starring Prabhas and his uncle and veteran actor Krishnam Raju, who passed away recently, was re-released in theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mark Prabhas’ birthday.

However, the actor of ‘Baahubali’ fame is not celebrating his birthday this year due to Raju’s death.

‘Billa’ which features Anushka Shetty as the female lead was first released in 2009. It was produced under Krishnam Raju’s own banner ‘Gopikrishna Movies.’

