Farhan-Shibani share sun-kissed pics from their post-wedding photoshoot

By WCE 8
Farhan shibani wedding pics
Image credit- Instagram/ShibaniDandekar

Actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar and actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who had been dating since 2018, tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair on the outskirts of Mumbai. Shibani took to her Instagram today to share beautiful sun-kissed pictures from their post-wedding photoshoot.

In the pictures, Farhan and Shibani can be seen hugging each other after saying ‘I do’.

Shibani shared a series of photos on her gram from her civil wedding with Farhan Akhtar. She captioned the images, “I do @faroutakhtar.” Where Shibani looked absolutely gorgeous in a light-pink Anamika Khanna saree, Farhan Akhtar looked dashing in a golden Sabyasachi kurta set.

The couple complimented each other in the monochromatic looks. Take a look:

Farhan Akhtar too shared some of the photos from the wedding and wrote, “I do. @shibanidandekar,” followed by a heart emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Farhan was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters – Shakya and Akira.

