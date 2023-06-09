Dubbed version of superhit film ‘Pathaan’ headed for Russia, CIS markets

Blockbuster film 'Pathaan' has got the widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States.

Entertainment
By IANS 0
Pathaan
Image credit: IANS

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’ has got the widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) including Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and many others.

The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will also be released in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan. The dubbed version will release on July 13 in this region across 3000 plus screens.

Must Read

Vicky, Sara-starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’…

Kajol archives all pictures, takes break from social media

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ has collected over Rs 1,050 crore gross at the global box office since its release.

‘Pathaan’ is part of Aditya Chopra’s fabled YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘War.

You might also like
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor to buy 10,000 Adipurush tickets for underprivileged kids

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri on ‘Bloody Daddy’: ‘B’wood is celebrating its…

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam-starrer ‘OMG 2’ to be released on Aug 11

Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reunite over dinner with his parents

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans