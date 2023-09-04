‘Dono’ trailer out: Sunny Deol’s son-starrer movie offers glimpse of tale of two strangers sharing common destination

Mumbai: The trailer for the upcoming film ‘Dono,’ unveiled on Monday, offers a heartfelt narrative of two strangers embarking on their life journeys after moving on from their respective love interests.

‘Dono’ marks the debut of Rajveer Deol, the son of renowned actor Sunny Deol, who is currently revelling in the blockbuster success of ‘Gadar 2.’ Alongside him is Paloma Thakeria, the daughter of Poonam Dhillon.

The trailer introduces viewers to Paloma’s character, Meghna, who questions Rajveer’s character, Dev, about their fear of rejection. It delves into Dev’s backstory, depicting his unrequited love for his best friend, who is now getting married and has invited him to the wedding. It is at this wedding that Dev crosses paths with Meghna, a friend of the groom.

As the trailer unfolds, it immerses viewers in the vibrant wedding festivities, showcasing the groom’s antics. Dev, reflecting on his emotions, confides that he has attended the wedding of his best friend, the person he has loved for over a decade. Meghna overhears this and questions Dev about his story, leading to a playful exchange.

Meghna, in response to Dev’s curiosity, candidly shares her own story, revealing her recent breakup from a six-year relationship. She asserts her indifference to the presence of her former love interest at the wedding. The trailer concludes with Dev contemplating returning to India, while Meghna implores him not to leave.

‘Dono’ is scheduled to hit theaters on October 5, 2023. As the trailer hints at a tale of love, heartbreak, and new beginnings, audiences eagerly await the film’s release to witness the intriguing journey of its characters.