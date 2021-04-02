Mumbai: Bollywood Actress Dia Mirza who recently tied knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi has announced her pregnancy by sharing a picture on her official Instagram handle.

Sharing a picture from Maldives cradling her baby bump she wrote, ‘Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth…One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything… Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb’.

Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They parted their ways in 2019 after 11 years of marriage.

Dia and Vaibhav got married in a intimate ceremony at her Mumbai home in February 15. Their marriage was conducted by a priestess.

Dia and Vaibhav have been on a holiday in Maldives since the end of last month accompanied by Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter Samira from his x-wife Sunaina.