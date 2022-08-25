Comedian Raju Srivastava gains consciousness after 15 days, Health is improving says doctor

Delhi: Comedian Raju Srivastava has gained consciousness on Thursday after 15 days, Garvit Narang, his Personal Secretary said. Currently, he is being monitored by doctors.

The popular comedian-actor was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10.

He underwent an angioplasty the same day he was rushed to the hospital and was on a ventilator since then. Last week amid reports of his deteriorating health, his wife Shikha had said Srivastava is a “fighter” who will come back stronger.

Srivastava was born in a middle-class family on December 25, 1963, in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Srivastava is best known for his comic timing of various Indian aspects of life.

He has featured in Hindi films such as “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Baazigar”, “Bombay to Goa” (remake) and “Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya”. He was one of the contestants on “Bigg Boss” season 3.