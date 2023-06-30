Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranuat shares spooky new poster

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with her upcoming movie Emergency, has surprised her fans after sharing another big announcement. The actor and director took to Instagram and shared the new poster for the sequel to Chandramukhi 2005.

Kangana confirmed the release of the upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2 in the month of September. While sharing the picture, Kangana wrote, “This September she is coming back….Are you ready? #chandrmukhi2.

In the poster, actor Raghav Lawrence can be seen tensed while looking into the keyhole of a door with curiosity.

In the movie Chandramukhi 2, Kangana can be seen in the avatar of the dancer in the King’s court, who is known for her dance skills and beauty. Tamil actor Raghav Lawrence can be seen in the lead role along with Kangana in the movie.

The movie is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran. The film is salted to release on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.