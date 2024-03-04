BTS’ V unveils release date for his upcoming single ‘FRI(END)S’

Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) member Kim Taehyung alias V has announced the release date of his upcoming single ‘FRI(END)S’. BigHit Music, the management company of BTS, took to its social media handle and confirmed that the single of V is all set to release on March 15th at 1 pm KST (March 15th at 9:30 am IST).

“The track, rooted in the pop soul R&B genre, delivers relatable and witty romance through lyrics written entirely in English” BigHit Music revealed in a press statement.

Reportedly, the forthcoming track follows Taehyung’s solo debut, Layover. The album included songs like “Love Me Again,” Rainy Day,” and “Slow Dancing.”

Meanwhile, all the members of the world wide famous Kpop boy band are currently serving the mandatory military enlistment in South Korea. Kim Namjoon alias RM and V enlisted for military on the same day, dated December 11, 2023 at the Nonsan military camp in Korea. Other two members, Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook enlisted on December 12.

Kim Seokjin aka Jin and Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope are set to return by mid of 2024. Other members will return from military in 2025. The k-pop boy band is going to reunite in the year 2025 for which their fans are waiting eagerly.

Earlier yesterday, Jimin took to his Weverse (a kpop based social media platform) and shared, “Eventually, time goes y and we’ll be meeting soon. I am just waiting for that day. Thank you for saying that you’re always there. I am here too.”

The members of the globally famous boy band always keep giving there updates on Weverse and show their love for their fans.