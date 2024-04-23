BTS teams up with UNICEF for children’s mental health campaign

The worldwide famous boy-band Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has launched the #OnMyMind initiative, the second chapter of their successful Love Myself campaign.

It is worth mentioning here that #OnMyMind aims to raise awareness and improve access to mental health resources for young people across the globe. This new initiative tackles the growing concern of mental health issues among young people.

Notably, this isn’t BTS’s first rodeo with UNICEF. The internationally famous boy-band’s successful Love Myself campaign, launched in 2017, addressed self-esteem and ending violence against children.

However, full details about the #OnMyMind campaign is yet to be revealed, but the initiative is expected to make a significant impact on younger generation.

Meanwhile, all the members including Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are doing mandatory military service of South Korea.

Kim Namjoon alias RM and V enlisted for military on the same day, dated December 11, 2023 at the Nonsan military camp in Korea. Other two members, Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook enlisted on December 12.

Kim Seokjin aka Jin and Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope are set to return by mid of 2024. Jin is all set to return from military service on June 12, 2024. Other members will return from military in 2025. The k-pop boy band is going to reunite in the year 2025 for which their fans are waiting eagerly.