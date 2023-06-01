BTS’ RM officially appointed as Public Relations Ambassador for Ministry of National Defense

BTS' leader Kim Namjoon aka RM has been officially appointed as the public relations ambassador for The Ministry of National Defense

Entertainment
By Rachna 0
BTS RM

K-pop superband BTS’ leader Kim Namjoon aka RM has been officially appointed as the public relations ambassador for The Ministry of National Defense on June 1, 2023.

Reportedly, RM will be representing the Ministry of National Defense’s ‘Killed in Action Recovery & Identification’ organization, otherwise known as MAKRI.

On May 31, BigHit Music announced RM’s new achievement effective June 1 KST.

MAKRI serves to recover the remains of war heroes from the Korean War to return to their families. As the public relations ambassador, RM will be promoting the organization and its projects.

Meanwhile, ARMYs are highly elated. They are incredibly proud of their favourite leader and took to Twitter to express their happiness and excitement over this news.

Also Read: BTS Jimin Becomes Fastest Kpop Soloist To Clock 1 Billion Streams On Spotify, Creates World Record

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans