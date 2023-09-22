BTS Member Suga shares heartfelt note with fans as he begins military enlistment

Seoul: As BTS member Suga commences his military service, he took a moment to pen a heartfelt note for the devoted BTS Army. The rapper, who will be engaging in social service due to a shoulder injury, is set to serve a period of 21 months, extending beyond the typical 18-month service. Suga conveyed his appreciation to fans in a heartfelt note shared on Weverse.

In his touching message, Suga expressed, “Hello. This is SUGA. I came to give my greetings! I’ve been able to come here (so far) because of ARMY. And now the time has come. I’ll come after finishing my service sincerely. Be careful of the cold weather from the season changing to autumn. Let’s keep being healthy and let us all meet in 2025! ARMY!!!! Always, thank you and love you.”

Suga of BTS begins his military enlistment on September 22 (KST), becoming the third member of the global supergroup to embark on this journey. This follows the recent announcement by BTS agency HYBE on September 20, confirming the renewal of the members’ contract with the agency and label, BigHit Music, extending their partnership beyond “2025.” The statement by HYBE outlined, “We have completed the board of directors’ resolution to renew the exclusive contract for 7 members of BTS. With all members signing a second contract renewal, the group will be able to continue even after 2025 when they complete their military service.”

To mark this significant occasion, BigHit Music also made a generous donation of 1 billion won ($752,000) to UNICEF.

BTS, comprising members RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-hope, Jungkook, and V, made their debut in 2013. Ahead of his enlistment, Suga released his inaugural official solo album titled ‘D-Day’, a landmark in his solo career. He also embarked on a solo tour following the album release, achieving monumental success as one of the highest-grossing K-pop soloists.