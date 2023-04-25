BTS’ Jungkook, Kylie to soon visit India for grand event, Desi ARMYs elated

Indian BTS ARMYs have waited long enough for their favourite band to visit the country. The wait might finally come to an end as there has been word that the youngest member of the group, Jungkook, may land in India soon.

As per the reports that have been doing rounds on the Internet, the K-pop star will arrive in India to attend a grand event. He will be accompanied by the American socialite Kylie Jenner on his tour.

The exciting news was shared on Instagram by paparazzi Manav Mangalani. In his post, he wrote, “There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the rumoured visit of Kylie Jenner, the well-known American socialite and media personality, along with the famous South Korean boy band BTS’s singer Jungkook, to India.”

He further added, “Reports suggest that they might attend the Mahajan’s extravagant event. Well, who are the Mahajan and what is this big bash happening for?”

Meanwhile, Desi fans are elated with the news. Although the accuracy of the information still awaits clarity, ARMY’s are beyond excited and eagerly await their favourite star to have a detour of their country.

On the other hand, some fans tried to commute to their base and ask them to behave when the singer arrives in India. “IF THIS IS TRUE ARMY OUT THERE BEHAVE YOURSELVES. DON’T GO ALL CRAZY WHEN HE ARRIVES IN. MAKE HIM FEEL COMFORTABLE AND BETTER NOT SCARE HIM AWAY” wrote one user.

As thrilling as this sounds, an official confirmation is still awaited though.