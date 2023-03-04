BTS’ Jungkook grooves to Naatu Naatu song during Weverse Live, Desi ARMYs are elated

BTS’ youngest member Jeon Jungkook has been quite active in Weverse recently. After deactivating his Instagram account, the maknae of the septet made sure to delight his fans with a live session on March 3. However, this time, ditching Karaoke night, the 25-year-old played a series of his favourite songs to share his love for music with ARMYs. Among the songs was ‘Naatu Naatu’ from S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR.’

It came as a surprise for Desi ARMYs when Jungkook played the Oscar-nominated song and also grooved to the beats. Fans thoroughly enjoyed his reaction and later expressed their emotions on different social media platforms.

In the clip from the Live that has been surfacing all over the Internet, the ‘golden maknae’ can also be seen trying to sing some of the lyrics of Naatu Naatu while dancing in tiny to its hook steps.

For those unversed, Naatu Naatu has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Komaram Bheem, and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

A WIN FOR DESIS!!! https://t.co/tHczoBl2AO — Blue is tired of life (@waoyfbabe) March 3, 2023

Jungkook cutely vibing to Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR.. Never thought we will see him vibing to Indian song JUNGKOOK LIVEpic.twitter.com/GEbKCNNf2R — t⁷♡ (@bts_we_are_7) March 3, 2023

Jungkook vibing to naatu naatu is so wholesome 😭😭😭 he knows the movie name too wtf🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/hJy5lSVqaI — Navi⁷ 🪞on the street| minmarch (@13vantae) March 3, 2023

RRR and Lahari music’s official Twitter handles too shared the video of Kookie appreciating his love for the movie and its song.

JUNGKOOK….❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 It’s amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much.🕺🕺 We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea.🤗🤗 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/ktAEfc56xB — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 3, 2023

While listening to the song Jungkook asked his fans, “do you guys know this song? this is from a recent movie called RRR!” This is huge for Indian ARMYs and they have been having a meltdown ever since.