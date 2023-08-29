Bollywood Actress Kajol buys new property in Mumbai worth Rs 7.64 crore

In recent news, popular Bollywood actress Kajol has purchased a new property in Mumbai. The new property is an office space worth approximately Rs 7.64 crore. This comes after her acquisition of an apartment earlier this year.

The newly purchased office space is located in Mumbai’s Andheri West near Veera Desai Road. Reportedly, the office space spans over an area of 194.67 square meters and is situated in the Signature building, Oshiwara.

Back in April, Kajol had acquired yet another new property. This was an apartment worth Rs 16.50 crore. This residence covers around 2,493 square feet and comes with four reserved parking spaces. It is also to be noted that Ajay Devgn recently acquired five office spaces for a whooping amount of Rs 45.09 crore.

It seems that the B-Town couple is steadily expanding their real-estate portfolio together.

On the work front, Kajol was latest seen in ‘Lust stories 2.’ She was seen essaying the character of Devyani a.k.a. Chanda in the Netflix Anthology.

Apart from which she was also seen as ‘Noyonika Sengupta’ in ‘The trial’ on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is the adaptation of the Hollywood series, ‘The Good Wife.’ In the series, Kajol plays the role of a housewife who restarts her law practice after her husband’s scandal lands him in prison.

Kajol will be next seen in ‘Do Patti.’ The film is being helmed by Shashank Chaturvedi. In this film, Kajol wil be seen sharing the lead space with Kriti Sanon.