Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi was born with two holes in heart, Actress shares experience

In an interview with Neha Dhupia, Actress Bipasha Basu broke down in tears after remembering the phase when she had discovered her daughter Devi having two holes in her heart.

Bipasha shared that she had to put Devi through an open heart surgery when she was only three months old. She was diagnosed with VSD (Ventricular Septic Disease).

In the conversation with Neha Dhupia on an Instagram Live, Bipasha said that her and Karan’s journey has been very different than other parents of newly born kids. She said that she does not wish for any other mother to go through what she had to.

Bipasha Basu revealed that it was the third day after Devi’s birth when they found out about the holes in her heart. She shared her initial apprehension about discussing this incident anywhere in public. However, later she felt that she could give strength to other mothers in similar situation, only by sharing her experience.

Bipasha Basu also shared about the trauma that the continuous scans and check-ups carried along. She mentioned about how Karan Singh Grover was not ready to go for the surgery but she was. She told that the six hour surgery put her through 40 sleepless nights.

However, in the end Bipasha Basu shared that her daughter is the real fighter who managed to get through.

The couple had welcomed their first child, Devi, back in November 2022.