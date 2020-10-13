Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal becomes first contestant to get evicted

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal is the first contestant to get evicted from the latest edition of reality TV show, Bigg Boss.

Sara received maximum nomination in the normal task along with Nishant Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Sanu for the elimination on Monday night.

Then, the seniors — Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Siddharth Shukla — were given a special power by Bigg Boss. They had the power to eliminate any of the contestants from the house. Initially, Hina picked Rahul’s name and Gauahar suggested Nishant for eviction. However, they later collectively decided to evict Sara.

The highlight of Sara’s journey has been her sweet bond with her fellow fresher Shehzad Deol.

After Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurrana, she was the latest Punjabi singer to enter “Bigg Boss” as a contestant. Sara came into the spotlight when Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar claimed she is married to him.

 (IANS)

